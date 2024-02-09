DRI busts a diamond smuggling attempt at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Sleuths from from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), intercepted a passenger at Anna International Airport, Chennai on Wednesday and foiled an attempted diamond smuggling and seized diamonds worth over Rs 2.3 crore.

According to a press note the suspect was about to board a flight to Bangkok when DRI officers intercepted him and thoroughly checked his baggage.

The search revealed an ingenious concealment of diamonds .

The total recovery amounted to 1003.99 carats of diamonds valued at Rs 2.33 crore hidden to evade detection.

The arrested passenger is currently under investigation, with authorities delving deeper into the potential network behind this smuggling attempt, claimed the press note.