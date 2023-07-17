Drains left open pose risk to pedestrians in Perambur

Inian B

CHENNAI: Residents of Perambur demand immediate restoration of storm water drain next to the railway tracks at Venkataraman Street in Perambur High Road, which has been left wide open risking the lives of the public.

Locals accuse that covers of the drains, which were removed for desilting purposes last year, are yet to be replaced. The cover of the SWDs have collapsed many areas posing a severe risk to pedestrians.

“The issue is unresolved from 2022 onwards. The civic body should prioritise the reconstruction of storm water drains and provide a fully functional footpath for the safety and convenience of pedestrians along the arterial bus route,” C Raghukumar, convener of the Perambur neighbourhood development forum, expressed concerns. “The issue is persisting for a very long time. We have raised complaints with the corporation officials. Unfortunately no action has been taken thus far,” he added.

The deteriorating condition of the footpath has resulted in multiple breakages, exposing the SWD beneath. The open drains have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing health risks to the residents. Activists emphasised the need for urgent desilting of the drains and proper closure of manholes before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Open manholes in Puzhal Murugesan Street, Chinnaiya new colony 2nd main road and Patel Road are additional sources of concern for the locals of Perambur.