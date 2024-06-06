Dragging for 18 years, Radha Nagar subway work irks Chromepet residents

CHENNAI: Chromepet residents suffer as the Radha Nagar subway construction started in 2006 and has yet to be completed. It is a nightmare for thousands of commuters, having to cross the railway level crossing to access the National Highway.

The Radha Nagar Vehicular Subway was planned to be constructed two decades ago. In 2006, the government laid the foundation stone for the construction. Still, even after 18 years, the construction work needs to be completed. Many residential areas like Radha Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Nemilichery, Zamin Rayapeath, and Kurinji Nagar are situated east of Chromepet. The residents must cross the railway level crossing (LC 27) whenever they need to access the national highway.

However, the level crossing remains closed for a large part of the peak hours since many EMUs and express trains cross the Chromepet station. At times, the railway gate would open only after an hour, leaving people stuck on both sides of the crossing, even in the case of an emergency.

Many run-over incidents have also been reported in Chromepet LC, and at least 25 deaths are reported in Chromepet every year.

After many residents’ requests, the government decided to construct a vehicular subway connecting Radha Nagar with the National Highway. The Highways department and the Railways signed an agreement and started the initial works. The railways completed their part during the meter gauge to broad gauge conversion work, but Highways did not begin the work. More than 30 buildings needed to be acquired by the Revenue Department, and most landowners filed a case in court. The land issues were solved after many years, and construction resumed three years ago.

The highways department promised that the work would be over in 18 months. Every day, thousands of people continue to suffer during the peak hours. “Even when commuters check the train timings and plan their travel, the level crossing would be closed since most EMUs do not follow the schedule,” said Kingsley, a regular commuter from Chromepet.

Official sources from the Highways department said that the subway construction work would be completed by the end of this year, and will be inaugurated for the public. There was a delay in getting approval to construct a link road and now more than 80 per cent of the work is completed.