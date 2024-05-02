Begin typing your search...

Dr MGR Central – Mumbai Superfast Express rescheduled today, running 5 hr 15 mins late

Southern Railway on Thursday said that Train No 22160, Dr MGR Central – CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 May 2024 6:47 AM GMT
Dr MGR Central – Mumbai Superfast Express rescheduled today, running 5 hr 15 mins late
X

Representative Image 

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday said that Train No 22160, Dr MGR Central – CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Mumbai Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr.MGR Central at 13:15 hrs Today is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Central at 18.30 hrs due to late arrival of pairing train (late by 05 hours 15 mins).

Southern RailwayDr MGR CentralMumbai Superfast ExpressChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X