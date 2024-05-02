Dr MGR Central – Mumbai Superfast Express rescheduled today, running 5 hr 15 mins late

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday said that Train No 22160, Dr MGR Central – CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Mumbai Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr.MGR Central at 13:15 hrs Today is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Central at 18.30 hrs due to late arrival of pairing train (late by 05 hours 15 mins).