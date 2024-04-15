DPH issues instructions to District Health Officers on safe storage of drugs and vaccines

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health - Preventive Medicine has issued instructions to District Health Officers on the heatwave preparedness for the safe storage of drugs and vaccines in the State.

After the discussions with the health secretary on heatwave preparedness in the State, the officers have been instructed to adhere to the instructions to ensure effective health care delivery to the people as there is an increase in temperatures.

They have been asked to ensure adequate ventilation or cross ventilation in the cold chain room, pharmacy and the drugs storeroom in all the Primary Health Centres or Urban Primary Health Centres.

The district officers should also ensure adequate space between the walls and the drugs shelf to prevent damage of the drugs due to the conventional heat from the walls.

DPH has instructed all the Village Health Nurses, School Health and Nutrition Services, Community Health Nurses and Community Health Officers to start the immunization sessions much earlier than usual timings and complete the same before 11 am on all immunization days in order to ensure not only the potency of vaccines but also the safe environment for the field staffs during this summer.