DPH instructs regarding registration and e-KYC delivery for CMCHIS-PMJAY

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued instructions to the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) regarding the process of registration and e-KYC delivery for Chief minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme Tamil Nadu (CMCHISTN) Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

“Smart IT vendors are involved in the e-KYC delivery, card printing, and card distribution of CMCHISTN PMIAY process in the field. All the DDHS are requested to provide instructions to field health workers staff including Block health nurses(BHS), Health inspector (HI), Village health nurses (VHN to assist in facilitating the e-KYC process,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The health workers who participate in the e-KYC and card delivery procedures will be suitably given login through the Tamil Nadu Health System Project (TNHSP) and this participation of field staff in the CMCHISTN PMJAY process is voluntary. Their mobile numbers will be activated to receive OTP and will be incentivized. For each e-KYC Rs.5/- will be paid and for each card delivery, Rs.3/- will be paid directly to field staff in the involved process.

The official instructed the field staff to submit the details in a prescribed format by Government of India which has been given in annexures. The incentive amount will be directly disbursed to the respective field staff account.