Dowry case accused wanted by AP cops held at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Andhra police for the past 12 years was detained at the Chennai airport on Monday night.

The immigration officials, who were checking the passengers who arrived from Addis Ababa on Monday, found that Balamurali Krishna Narahari of Vijayawada was wanted by the police for the past 12 years.

He was detained and during the inquiry, they found that the Vijayawada police had registered a dowry case against him in 2011.

Since then, the police were unable to arrest Balamurali and later, he also managed to escape abroad.

Later the Andhra police issued LOC to all the airports across the country and were searching for Balamurali.

On Monday, he was detained in the Chennai airport and the special team from Vijayawada arrived at the Chennai airport and Balamurali was taken to their custody.