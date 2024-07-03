Double murder near Tambaram over ganja turf war; 3 arrested

CHENNAI: Two youths were murdered and their bodies dumped in a cemetery at New Perungalathur near Tambaram on Monday over alleged turf war over ganja peddling.



Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murders. The deceased were identified as A Annamalai (22) and Jilla alias Tamilarasan (22) -- both from new Perungalathur.

Investigations revealed that the deceased were unemployed and were involved in ganja peddling, over which they had a fight with another youth, Sonu alias Gopalakrishnan (23).

The trio often got into arguments over this and on Monday, Annamalai had called Gopalakrishnan’s wife over the phone and hurled abuses at her and threatened her.

The woman informed Gopalakrishnan about the phone threat after which the latter called Annamalai and set up a meeting to ‘sort things out’

Gopalakrishnan with his friends Arif (22) and Vijay (23) went in an auto and picked up Annamalai and Tamilarasan. The trio attacked their rivals with iron rods and a knife and after slashing their necks, they dumped the bodies at a graveyard.

The auto driver, an acquaintance of Gopalakrishnan, who was not aware of their morbid plan alerted the police during the early hours of Tuesday after which Peerkankaranai Police reached the scene.

The duo were dead by then and the bodies were moved to Government Chengalpattu Hospital for a post-mortem. A murder case was registered and an inquiry was started to nab the gang.