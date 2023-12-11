DOTE e-governance test run successful, says official

CHENNAI: The test run of major e-governance project for the Directorate of Collegiate Education, which controls arts and science colleges in the state, was successfully completed.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the e-governance project was implemented in two phases. “For the first phase, the state government has sanctioned about Rs 1 crore,” he said.

Stating that during the first phase of the project, computers and peripherals have been procured by the state-owned Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), he said accordingly, the process of installation of the systems have been completed.

Pointing out that for the second phase of the e-governance project for DOTE, the government has allocated Rs 1.32 crore, the official said the automation has reached the final stage in May 2023.

“Test run was conducted and it was successful,” he said, adding, “portals were created for regional joint director offices and colleges across the state.”

The official said after the successful implementation of the e-governance project, all the works, including administration and student’s admission process will be transparent. The e-governance project will ensure, “Transparency and pure clarity in administration, governing and admission process besides increasing the efficiency of faculties,” the official claimed.

“This project will help to save time and cost besides providing courses of choice to students of different family backgrounds,” he said.