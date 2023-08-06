Don't let anxiety engulf you: Prez Murmu tells Madras University students

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu attended the 165th convocation of the University of Madras here on Sunday and urged students to not let anxiety engulf them in life.

Re-emphasising an issue close to her heart, the President in her address said, "In today's highly competitive environment, there is huge pressure to excel. Hence, I appeal students to never let anxiety overwhelm you."

"There is always an opportunity which may not be visible for some time, but it is necessary to have faith in your abilities and keep moving forward, "she urged.

Subsequently, the President in her speech expressed joy that 70 percent of gold medalists are girls and said that the university is a fine example of gender equality.

"More than 50 percent of the 1.85 lakh students currently studying at the university and affiliated colleges are girls. By investing in the education of girls, we are investing in the progress of our nation. Educated women can make greater contributions in the economy, provide leadership in various sectors, and make a positive impact on the society, " she said.

Speaking further about the role of the university, she also took names of all the eminent scientists, politicians and scholars who were once students of the university founded in 1857.

"The university has a rich history and glorious legacy as a fact that six former Presidents of India were students of Madras University, "she added.

Some of the names that president took as alma mater of the university are; S Radhakrishnan, VV Giri, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, R Venkataraman, KR Narayanan and APJ Abdul Kalam.

Subsequently, Chief Minister MK Stalin in his speech highlighted formulating the State's own education policy, in tune with TN's culture, history and goals for the future.

"Keeping education paramount, the government has rolled out numerous schemes for students. TN has 18 higher education institutions, which rank among the top 100 in the country," the CM added.

And, Governor RN Ravi urged the passing out students to take up various opportunities and work harder in achieving the same.