Don’t kid around with a smartphone

CHENNAI: In the age of smartphones and social media, it’s tough to find a toddler or kindergarten kid who doesn’t know how to use either. Parents find it easier to manage the child when the latter watches a video or a cartoon on the mobile phone.

“My 5-year-old daughter won’t eat without a smartphone in hand. She picked up this habit 2 years ago watching her favourite cartoon videos on the smartphone. Now, she watches YouTube shorts and Instagram reels using my account,” says Raji N, a resident of Villivakkam.

Does this sound familiar to you? While allowing children to use smartphones has become common over the last few years, there are studies to prove that overuse can lead to several disorders and behavioural issues among children.

Mental health professionals claim that while it’s difficult to make children adopt a practice or follow a prescribed activity with discipline, it’s tougher with children who have ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).





What is ADHD?

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders that’s categorised as behavioural problems such as short attention span, impulsiveness and hyperactivity. Symptoms of ADHD may become more noticeable when a child’s circumstances change, such as when they start school. Most cases are diagnosed when children are under 12 years old, but sometimes it’s diagnosed later too. Sometimes ADHD was not recognised when someone was a child, and they are diagnosed later as an adult





Symptoms

• Daydreaming

• Forgetfulness or losing things regularly

• Squirming, fidgeting

• Talking too much

• Making careless mistakes

• Taking unnecessary risks

• Impulse control – inability to resist temptation

• Cannot wait his/her turn

• Difficulty getting along with others





Worsening symptoms

As one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders, ADHD manifests as behavioural problems such as short attention span, impulsiveness and hyperactivity. Overuse of a smartphone by a child exacerbates every symptom of ADHD, claim experts.

Though often diagnosed at a very later stage, ADHD shows up during childhood and never really goes away. It may contribute to low self-esteem, troubled relationships and difficulty at school or work.

“To improve the child’s attention span or distract them from throwing a tantrum, we usually engage the child in substitute activities he/she would be interested in. When smartphones are introduced to children at a younger age, it becomes hard for them to find alternatives which are as fast with engagement. Since it’s acts as a stimulant by doing very less physical activity, children lose interest in exploring other activities,” explains Vaishnavi, a city-based consultant psychologist.

Impulsive behaviour, a common characteristic of ADHD, intensifies when the child constantly uses a smartphone. “Dispositional impulsivity is strengthened by increased use of smartphones. It makes them prone to engaging in high-risk activities and therefore, serious consequences follow them into adolescence and adulthood,” adds Vaishnavi.

Mess with the brain

Introduction of smartphones to children as toddlers lead to addiction as they age. This causes imbalance in brain chemistry and changes brain activity.

“It can lead to change in sleep pattern, depression and anxiety, lack of focus and concentration, behavioural changes, anger and aggression. Children with ADHD struggle to let go of their emotions or share their experiences with anyone,” explains Dr Y Reshma Sultana, consultant psychologist, Body Mind Clinic.

It can lead to mobile addiction, which experts opine can impair a child’s ability to interact with the real world and its surroundings. They have difficulty expressing themselves in words and feelings. This can be challenging for treating any mental health issue.

“Psychologists play a crucial role here. They should accurately assess their needs and develop appropriate explicit treatment plans,” adds Dr Reshma. “Children with ADHD may have difficulty overcoming resistance and addressing challenges about their behaviour and emotional shortcomings. Since it involves providing a safe environment for children to express themselves, it’s important for psychologists to implement certain child-friendly techniques such as play therapy, use art or even sports to help them express themselves.”

Parents’ role

Being consistent with therapy sessions, following instructions by therapists and ensuring regular follow-ups are some of the ways parents of kids with ADHD can offer support while getting their ward treated for smartphone addiction.

“We need to work closely with children and their families to clear the barriers and in setting goals. Parents need to co-operate with us to understand the issues,” she points out.

For instance, if parents are instructed not to use a smartphone as a means to quieten a wailing child, the parent has to follow it diligently.

Behavioural therapy, Motivational therapy, Occupational therapy help children manage their emotions and moods. Building a strong therapeutic alliance, creating a safe and cooperative environment, and employing age-specific techniques are key to effectively treating such children’s mental health concerns.

“We had cases of aggression among children with ADHD around the age of 12-16 years old mainly, but the age group of such cases is reducing. Video games are a major concern in these cases, as constantly playing video games can lead to addiction, which gives way to aggressive behaviour. Something as small as a game can bring about a complete behavioural change and this requires behavioural therapy,” opines consultant psychologist Jessie N.

Other options

Banning screen time completely might not be the possible solution for this issue. Instead, it’s advisable to induce gradual limitations to screen time.

“Children often imitate the behaviours of their parents. So if you want your child to listen to you, then practice what you preach when it comes to limiting screen time,” says Dr Poorna Chandrika, psychiatrist, Institute of Mental Health.

She urges parents to encourage children to spend time with nature rather than giving them electronic devices. “Remember that all their behavioural issues will get worse when they cross developmental age. In the case of parents in nuclear families, they’re hard-pressed for time and so use technology to keep their child entertained/occupied,” avers the professor of psychiatry.

She also suggests introducing outdoor activities and spend quality time with the child. “Remind children that they have control over technology by imposing time limits with gradual limitations. For instance, allowance of one-hour screen time in the morning and one more in the evening. Strictly prohibit usage after a specific time. Also, aggressive parental behaviours must be avoided while trying to discipline children,” she states.