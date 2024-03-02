Don’t evict 300 families for Port-Maduravoyal project: CPM

CHENNAI: The CPM told the State government not to evict 300 families living in the TN Urban Habitat Development Board at MM Colony in Aminjikarai to build Port-Maduravoyal elevated road. In a statement, CPM central Chennai district secretary G Selva said, “The contractor of the project inspected the area and conducted a soil test.

People are agitated over the work being carried out.” Selva said that people have been living in MM Colony for about 50 years, paying their drinking water and sewage tax. “They have invested their life savings in building small houses there.

The government should not have created a project that would destroy the poor people’s houses,” he said. “Why pick a site for that requires them to build an approach ramp for the elevated road when there is land in adjacent locations?”