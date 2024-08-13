Don’t charge rent for shops in new market, fishermen urge Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The modern fish market on Marina Loop Road near Pattinampakkam was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday. Built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, the market accommodates 384 shops with various facilities.

However, fishermen are unhappy with rent implemented by the GCC, and wanted the maintenance of the market to remain with them, and not given to a contractor.

“We’re not satisfied with the market constructed for us. We’re not willing to pay rent, and the market should be maintained by us. If the government doesn’t meet our demands, we will not move to the new market, and continue selling fish on the roadside,” said K Bharathi from Nochikuppam.

The width of the shop inside the market is very limited. Only one person can stand inside each shop, but it’s safe for the business during the monsoon. The local body has constructed a parking lot for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Meanwhile, a few traders are ready to shift to the market and urge the authorities to charge lower rent.

“The shops are well-ventilated and equipped with modern amenities. The presence of toilet facilities will help female traders. Similarly, when setting the rent, it should be decided after consulting the traders,” said T Gandhimathi, a retail vendor.

When contacted, a senior official in Teynampet (Zone 9) said, “We fixed Rs 50-80 per square feet, so the rent will be between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per shop. The corporation commissioner had also approved it. However, the council is yet to decide on the rent agreement for the fishermen. Since they do not want to pay rent, we’ll take that into consideration as well.”