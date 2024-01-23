Domestic help abuse: Special teams formed to arrest son and daughter-in-law of MLA Karunanithi

CHENNAI: Three special teams have been formed to arrest Pallavaram MLA Karunanithi's son Andro Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Marlina over complaints of them abusing their domestic help.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, Andro and Marlina are expected to surrender at the Saidapet court. The police teams are planning to nab the duo before they surrender.

Controversy erupted following video of a teen, who worked as a maid in Andro's Tiruvanmiyur residence, accused him and his wife Marlina of physically, mentally and verbally abusing her. She showed wounds of the alleged attack and branding. The Neelankarai all-women police station's inspector Rajeswari booked the couple under five sections including the SC/ST act.

Andro and Marlina have been absconding ever since. Leaders opposed to DMK have been demanding strict action against the Pallavaram MLA's family members.