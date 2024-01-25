Begin typing your search...

Domestic help abuse: Seven-member team performs medical examination of the victim

The medical team consisting general physicians and orthopaedic experts has been examining to assess if the victim requires a surgery.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Jan 2024 8:36 AM GMT
Domestic help abuse: Seven-member team performs medical examination of the victim
X

Anto Mathivanan and Marlina; injuries on the victim. Maalaimalar

CHENNAI: The teen domestic help, who alleged abuse by Pallavaram DMK MLA I Karunanithi's son and daughter-in-law, is undergoing medical examination by a team of seven from Royapettah Government Hospital on Thursday.

The medical team consisting general physicians and orthopaedic experts has been examining to assess if the victim requires a surgery.

Meanwhile, the police have been quizzing I Karunanithi and friends of the absconding couple.

Domestic help abuseAnto MathivananMLA I KarunanithiI KarunanithiMarlinaDMK MLATamil NaduabuseChennaiDalit minorDomestic helpDMK MLA domestic help
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X