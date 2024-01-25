Begin typing your search...
Domestic help abuse: Seven-member team performs medical examination of the victim
The medical team consisting general physicians and orthopaedic experts has been examining to assess if the victim requires a surgery.
CHENNAI: The teen domestic help, who alleged abuse by Pallavaram DMK MLA I Karunanithi's son and daughter-in-law, is undergoing medical examination by a team of seven from Royapettah Government Hospital on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the police have been quizzing I Karunanithi and friends of the absconding couple.
