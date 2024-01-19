Domestic help abuse: MLA Karunanithi's son and daughter-in-law booked under four sections

CHENNAI: Following complaints of abuse against domestic help of DMK MLA I Karunanithi's son Andro Mathivanan, the Chennai police have booked him and his wife Marlina under four sections.



The case was filed after Neelankarai All-Women Police Station inspector Rajeswari recorded a statement of the victim at a hospital in Ulundurpettai where she is being treated for the injuries. After recording the teen's statement, Andro and Marlina were booked under four sections including the Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children.

The issue revolves around the domestic help of Andro Mathivanan opening up to her parents while she visited her native place for Pongal about the physical assault and harassment she went through in her workplace. TN BJP chief Annamalai and NTK convenor Seeman took cognizance of the issue and registered condemnations against the Pallavaram MLA's family. The incident caused ire among netizens and general public.

In a DT Next report today (January 19), Annamalai urged the DMK government to take strict action against Karunanithi's son and daughter-in-law.