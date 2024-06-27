Doctors association opposes re-appointment of Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital director

CHENNAI: Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctor's Association held a demonstration demanding the immediate removal of Dr L Parthasarathy from the post of director of the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital as his term was extended post retirement.

The doctors say that exemption should not be made for Dr Parthasarathy and a qualified doctor should be appointed. The serving term of the doctor was extended after his retirement period and currently, he continues to serve as the director of the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital.

The association said that the exemption should not be made by the state health department given that there are eligible and qualified candidates in the government institutions, who should be posted as the director of the hospital.

Dr Parthasarathy has been the director of the hospital since it was opened around a year ago and is an experienced anaesthetist who has served in various government medical college hospitals across the State.

"It is not fair with the other eligible and qualified candidates who should be appointed as the director. Why should a doctor be given the exemption when there are other eligible candidates? The health department should undertake a selection process for appointing someone else for this position, " said a member of the association.

Meanwhile, the authorities from Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital said that Dr Parthasarathy has been employed after his retirement for serving as the director based on his performance as the government institution needs the right supervision and management.