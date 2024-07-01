Doctor killed, five others injured in twin-car collision on Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old doctor was killed and four members of a family from Mayiladuthurai including a three year old boy and their driver suffered injuries after two cars collided on the Tambaram Maduravoyal bypass near Kundrathur late Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Dr Robin Samuel of Tambaram (East). He works as a doctor at a private hospital near Velappanchavadi.

He was returning home after work on Saturday when the accident happened. Police investigations revealed that the doctor lost control of his car and hit the center median and crossed the other lane and hit another car coming in the opposite direction.

The occupants of the other car were a family from Mayiladuthurai and they were coming to the city. The car was driven by Kumar (36). The injured were identified as Murugan (42), Megala (39), their son, Prasanna (22) and the three year old son. Police said that the family was coming to Chennai for the college admission of Prasanna.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment.