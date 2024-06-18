Doctor-cum-Army man’s wife recalls domestic abuse, abandonment in book

CHENNAI: Written by Dr Major P Premanjali, the book launch of Remember at 70, a compilation of recollections, musings, and defining events that shaped her journey, was held in the city.



Premanjali was inspired to pursue a career in medicine though life took a different turn after marrying an Army officer.

Being an Army officer’s wife, however, introduced her to many fascinating people and unforgettable experiences. Life has presented numerous challenges to Premanjali, including being a survivor of domestic violence and finding herself abandoned by her son.

Now residing in a senior citizens’ home, she finds joy in the twilight years of her life, emphasising, “Aging is a beautiful process that needs to be enjoyed in a stress-free and joyful manner.” Through this book, she sheds light on the trials faced by medical officers in the Army and offers insight into the multifaceted roles women undertake throughout their lives.

The launch of Remember at 70 took place at Athulya Assisted Living in Neelankarai. Dr Premanjali’s mother, TS Sarojini Devi, was the chief guest, who also received the first copy of the book from Indira Parthasarathy, a Padma Shri awardee and Sahitya Akademi winner. Other notable guests include Venkatesh, an artist from ITC, and filmmaker Priya of Pon Onru Kanden fame, advocate Rajesh Murugan, who wrote the book’s preface, and Colonel Shishupal Singh. Special recognition was also given to the staff of the home.

Around 21 top doctors from the 1972-batch of Madras Medical College, Premanjali’s alma mater, were also present, underscoring the timeless nature of friendships.