Doctor booked for sexually abusing woman under anesthesia

CHENNAI: City police have booked a doctor at a private hospital for the alleged sexual abuse of a female patient under anesthesia, when she came for an abortion at the hospital. Villivakkam AWPS (All Women Police Station) Inspector has booked Dr Elankumaran (37) of Triplicane based on a complaint from the woman's husband.

Elankumaran was issued a notice to appear for investigation whenever summoned. The doctor is working as an anesthesiologist and was asked for consultation at the private hospital in Villivakkam, where the woman had come for an abortion with her husband.

While initially a CSR was registered, later a case under section 354 (a) (sexual harassment) of the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. Further investigations are on.

