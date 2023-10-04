Do not drop Airport - Kilambakkam Metro line citing fund shortage: PMK

CHENNAI: Saying that fund shortage should not be a reason for dropping the Airport - Kilambakkam Metro line, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to implement the project by getting funds from foreign agencies.

In a statement, Anbumani said that reports of dropping the Airport - Kilambakkam Metro line is shocking and funds should not be a hurdle in implementing the project.

"Kilambakkam bus terminus is expected to be opened in a few months. Passengers should travel 50 kilometres to reach areas like Ennore and Tiruvottiyur from Kilambakkam. Sufficient public transport arrangements should be made, " he added.

He noted that as the number of buses could not be increased after a certain level, suburban trains and Metro trains should be implemented to ensure transport to higher numbers of passengers. "It is pertinent to provide a Metro train link between Airport and Kilambakkam, " he said.

Anbumani pointed out that a detailed project report for the Airport - Kilambakkam Metro line was prepared in 2021. It took more than one year for the state government to approve the plan. "It is learnt that Rs. 4,080 Crore is required for the project. As the central government is not providing the funds for Rs. 61,843 Crore second phase metro project, the state government is allocating Rs. 10,000 Crore per year, " he added.

Urging the central government to provide funds for the Airport - Kilambakkam metro line as the state government applied two years ago for the funds, Anbumani suggested the state to receive funds from foreign funding agencies.