DMK to hold peace march on Karunanidhi’s 6th death anniversary on Aug 7

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK would hold a peace rally on the August 7 on account of the sixth death anniversary of the party's former president M Karunanidhi.

An announcement jointly made by the chennai units of the DMK said that the party would hold a peace rally led by Chief Minister M K Stalin from Kalaignar statue on Omandurar estate to the memorial on Kamarajar Salai on account of the sixth death anniversary of the former DMK president.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu and all major leaders of the party would participate in the peace march to be jointly organised by the six DMK party districts in Chennai, a release circulated by the DMK headquarters said.

The Chief Minister and other leaders would wind up the peace march by paying floral tributes at Kalaignar memorial in Marina.