Begin typing your search...

DMK to hold peace march on Karunanidhi’s 6th death anniversary on Aug 7

The Chief Minister and other leaders would wind up the peace march by paying floral tributes at Kalaignar memorial in Marina.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Aug 2024 5:13 PM GMT
DMK to hold peace march on Karunanidhi’s 6th death anniversary on Aug 7
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK would hold a peace rally on the August 7 on account of the sixth death anniversary of the party's former president M Karunanidhi.

An announcement jointly made by the chennai units of the DMK said that the party would hold a peace rally led by Chief Minister M K Stalin from Kalaignar statue on Omandurar estate to the memorial on Kamarajar Salai on account of the sixth death anniversary of the former DMK president.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu and all major leaders of the party would participate in the peace march to be jointly organised by the six DMK party districts in Chennai, a release circulated by the DMK headquarters said.

The Chief Minister and other leaders would wind up the peace march by paying floral tributes at Kalaignar memorial in Marina.

DMK peace rallyM Karunanidhideath anniversaryChief Minister M K StalinKalaignar statue
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick