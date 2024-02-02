DMK procession near Marina Beach: Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on Saturday near Marina Beach in view of the silent procession to be taken by Tamil Nadu Ministers, MLAs, and DMK cadres from Arignar Anna Statue to Arignar Anna Memorial on the occasion of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's 55th death anniversary.

Police said that elaborate traffic arrangements are made to ensure the free flow of traffic. However, if required, the vehicles coming from the War Memorial towards Napier Bridge will be diverted towards Flag Staff Road and the vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Kannagi Statue junction towards Bharathi Salai.

Further when the procession proceeds on Wallajah Salai vehicles from Anna Salai will be diverted at Anna Statue towards Periyar Statue, there may be slow movement of traffic on Wallajah Road, Annasalai, Dams Road, Blackers Road, and Kamarajar Salai, the release stated.