DMK MLAs face public wrath

CHENNAI: Residents of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar (RK Nagar) confronted their MLA J John Ebenezer of the ruling DMK demanding relief work. In a video posted on social media, the residents of Korukkupet were seen asking DMK MLA Ebenezer why he did not visit their localities during the flooding and demanded that he not visit them in future.

Later, the MLA and the public were engaged in a heated argument and the locals claimed that they were beaten by Ebenezer’s supporters for questioning him. Elaborating, a victim said, “We questioned the MLA who came to our area four days after Cyclone.

Not expecting such questioning, his (MLA) supporters, pushed us away and attacked us severely. But, without even consoling us, Ebenezer hastily left.” Similarly, Egmore DMK MLA also faced the heat of the public anger.