DMK is a cancer of social justice, says MoS L Murugan

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK, Union Minister of State L Murugan on Thursday said that the DMK, which has been mouthing three hundred times under its breath that it is the eradication of Sanatana and a party of social justice, is a cancer of social justice, which is spoiling people's welfare.

"The enemies of Sanathana are those who exercise family dominance in politics even today as the grandfather, son, and grandson. It is also against Sanathana that the party formed by Anna, despite having so many great leaders, has been usurped by a single family without giving way to them. In other words, it was Sanatana that gave the word Dravidian. Sanatanam means Hinduism. Sanatana Abolition Conference means the abolition of Hinduism. Likewise, can such a conference like the abolition of Christianity or abolition of Islam be organised by Udayanidhi or a pseudo-Marxist party?, " the MoS questioned.

Further, the Union Minister said, "The fact that Udhayanidhi's speech was a vicious attack on Hinduism is proof that the country is on fire. Like a dialogue in a movie, Udhayanidhi's act of creating caste and religious differences by inciting religious feelings with his political ignorance to get the votes of other religions, spoiling the peace of the society, is strongly condemned. That is why even Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, staunch opponents of the BJP, have condemned his speech and pointed out that he is a 'novice'."

"The DMK, which has been mouthing three hundred times under its breath that it is the eradication of Sanatana and a party of social justice, is a cancer of social justice, spoiling people's welfare and seeking its own political gains. Constantly using religion as a political drama divides people who are united. People are not willing to believe your fake political mask anymore. They are ready to give a suitable response to all this," added L Murugan.