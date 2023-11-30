'DMK govt fails to take precautionary measures to prevent waterlogging'

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Thursday charged that the rain has exposed the DMK government's failure in administration front, resulting in waterlogging in several residential areas in the low lying areas in Chennai.



He also questioned the government on the implementation of Rs 4,000 crore worth disposal system project and effectiveness.

The government and the Chennai Corporation did not take precautionary measures ahead of the heavy rainfall nor did it utilise the available resources and machinery to prevent waterlogging in residential areas in low-lying areas. In contrast, it cleverly took certain measures to prevent flooding in arterial roads to deceive the people and left the interior and residential areas in the state capital, Jayakumar told media persons after inspecting the waterlogged residential areas in Old Washermenpet.

"If this is the situation for a couple of heavy spells of rain, what will happen in the coming days? More heavy rains are predicted in the next couple of days. Will the Corporation wake up from hibernation, " he said and added that the present scenario raised serious doubt over the Rs 4,000 crore storm water works carried out in the city.

Continuing in the same vein, Jayakumar said the government should unclog the stormwater drains and ensure free flow of rainwater till the discharge point ahead of the rainy season. However, it has not been taken up. The authorities did not station motor pumps in adequate numbers to pump out the rainwaters. In many areas, the sewage mixed with rain water, causing inconvenience to the people, he claimed.

During the previous year, the Corporation officials and DMK leaders said that no area in Chennai would witness waterlogging nor flooding, he said and wondered what happened now?

He further said that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked the party district secretaries and senior leaders to visit the affected areas and extend necessary help to the people.