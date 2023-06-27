DMK councillor's husband arrested for demanding commission

CHENNAI: The police arrested the husband of the Tambaram corporation DMK councillor for allegedly demanding commission from a private firm.

The Sewage treatment plant is being constructed in Anagaputhur which belongs to the 4th ward in the Tambaram corporation.

The work is being done by a private firm on a contract basis. Recently Tamil Kumaran, who is the husband of Chitra, the councillor of the 4th ward was demanding a commission from the private firm for constructing the sewage treatment plant and was also threatening them.

The private firm tried filing a complaint with the officials of the Tambaram corporation but no action was taken by them.

Following that the manager of the firm filed a complaint with the Shankar Nagar police station and the police after an inquiry on Tuesday arrested Tamil Kumaran and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.