Begin typing your search...

DMK councillor's husband arrested for demanding commission

The private firm tried filing a complaint with the officials of the Tambaram corporation but no action was taken by them.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Jun 2023 4:08 PM GMT
DMK councillors husband arrested for demanding commission
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The police arrested the husband of the Tambaram corporation DMK councillor for allegedly demanding commission from a private firm.

The Sewage treatment plant is being constructed in Anagaputhur which belongs to the 4th ward in the Tambaram corporation.

The work is being done by a private firm on a contract basis. Recently Tamil Kumaran, who is the husband of Chitra, the councillor of the 4th ward was demanding a commission from the private firm for constructing the sewage treatment plant and was also threatening them.

The private firm tried filing a complaint with the officials of the Tambaram corporation but no action was taken by them.

Following that the manager of the firm filed a complaint with the Shankar Nagar police station and the police after an inquiry on Tuesday arrested Tamil Kumaran and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

ChennaiTambaram CorporationDMK councillorpolicesewage treatment plantShankar Nagar police station
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X