DMK booth coordinators to meet on Sept 24 at Karur

CHENNAI: The third meeting of the booth coordinators of the DMK will be held at Kangeyam in Tiruppur district on September 24.

An announcement from DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that Chief Minister M K Stalin would chair the meeting of the booth coordinators of the western zone at Padiyur in Kangeyam on September 24.

The DMK general secretary has advised the secretaries of the 14 party districts in the west zone covering, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Nilgiris to prep up the booth level coordinators of the party in their respective jurisdiction for the one-day training conclave to be president over by Stalin later this month.

The ruling DMK has already organized two such meetings to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The first meeting was held for delta districts at Trichy on July 26 and the subsequent meeting was held at Ramanathapuram for southern zone of the party on August 17, as was decided at the consultation of the party district secretaries at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on March 22.

Going by Wednesday's announcement, the DMK has already enrolled two crore members and appointed booth coordinators for all booths in the state.

DMK president Stalin, in the first meeting, advised his district secretaries to ensure that they oblige and fulfil the genuine obligations brought to them by the booth coordinators.