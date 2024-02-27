DMK appoints 2 new district secretaries in Chennai, Perambalur

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Tuesday appointed two new district secretaries, including one in Chennai district.

Chennai north district secretary Ilaya Aruna has been relieved of the post and replaced with party MLA R D. Sekar.

Likewise, V Jagadeeshan has been appointed in-charge of Perambalur district, replacing “Kunnam” Rajendran, who quit the post on health grounds.

Announcing the organisational shakeup, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement issued on Tuesday, advised the party workers in the two districts to extend all possible cooperation to their newly appointed district bosses.