DMDK HQ is always open for Vijayakanth memorial visitors: Premalatha

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, on Saturday, said that DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu will always be open for visitors who wish to pay respect to the actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, who passed away on Thursday.

Premalatha met the scribes a day after the 71-year-old leader was laid to rest.

She said officials would be appointed to guide people visiting Vijayakanth's memorial. Premalatha thanked all the supporters and fans who showered love for Vijayakanth by turning out in huge numbers for his funeral procession, she added that birth is only an event but death can be turned into an epoch only by exceptional people, Vijayakanth is one such person.

She urged the people to stay united like they were while mourning for Vijayakanth to strengthen DMDK.