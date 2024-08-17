Distressed woman attacks SI in TP Chatram

CHENNAI: A woman sub-inspector who went to attend a nuisance call was allegedly attacked by a woman in TP Chatram on Friday.

The SI, Kalaiselvi was appreciated by City Police Commissioner A Arun on August 13 after she shot a rowdy on his leg when he attacked two policemen and tried to flee.

Police sources said SI Kalaiselvi and her team went to the scene after a distress call to the police control room.

According to the public, the woman, a Nepali national was beating up her child in public which some of them had questioned. An elderly woman who questioned the mother was allegedly pushed down after which her family members rushed to the scene.

When the police team went there, the woman was allegedly in an inebriated state and quarrelled with the cops and when the SI tried to apprehend the woman, she pushed her down too, police sources said.

The woman was apprehended and taken to the police station where she was let off with a warning. Sub Inspector Kalaiselvi only had minor bruises.

The woman was allowed to go after her husband gave it in writing that he would take care of her, a police officer said.