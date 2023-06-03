Direct train from Chennai to Bodi from June 16

CHENNAI: The long wait has come to an end. Yes, to fulfil the centenary dream of the people of Theni district, Southern Railway on Friday announced that the train will run from Chennai to Bodi via Theni.

L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will flag off the direct train from Chennai to Bodi via Madurai and Theni on June 15.



Also Read: Odisha train accident: Spl train carrying 250 stranded passengers leaves for Chennai

"Extension of Train Number 20602 Madurai - MGR Chennai Central express to Bodinayakanur (Tri-Weekly) and Extension of Train Number 06702 Theni - Madurai unreserved express special (daily) to Bodinayakanur will be flagged of by MoS L Murugan on June 15," said a circular from Southern Railways.



Train No. 20601, MGR Chennai Central Express would leave Chennai Central at 10.30 pm and reach Madurai at 7.10 am. It would leave Madurai at 7.15 am Usilampatti at 8.01 am, Andipatti at 8.21 am, Theni at 8.40 am, and reach Bodi 9.35 am.



In the return direction, train No. 20602 would leave Bodi at 8.30 pm Theni at 8.52 pm, Andipatti at 9.10 pm, Usilampatti at 9.30 pm, and reach Madurai at 10.45 pm. It would leave for Chennai Central at 10.50 pm and reach Chennai at 7.55 am.

Simultaneously, the passenger train No. 06701 will leave Madurai at 8.20 am, Vadapalanji 8.35 am, Usilampatti at 9.05 am, Andipatti at 9.25 am, Theni at 9.44 am, and reach Bodi at 10.30 am.



And in return, train Number 06702 will leave Bodi at 5.50 pm on the same day and Theni at 6.15 pm, Andipatti at 6.34 pm, Usilampatti at 6.54 pm, Vadapalanji at 7.25 pm, and reach Madurai at 7.50 pm.

This would provide the first direct train service connecting Theni district beyond Madurai.

Hitherto, passengers had to change trains from Madurai to travel to Chennai as Bodi-Madurai had a metre gauge track till 2010 while Madurai-Chennai had a broad gauge track.

This came after the Railway Board approved the proposal of Southern Railway to extend MGR Chennai Central - Madurai express up to Bodinayakanur following the completion of Madurai - Bodi broad gauge conversion work.

The extended services would start from June 16.