Dir Balaji Mohan withdraws petition against actress Kalpika Ganesh

CHENNAI: A well-known film director of Kollywood Balaji Mohan withdraws his petition filed in the Madras High Court against an actress Kalpika Ganesh after she apologised.

The case was listed before Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Friday. Kalpika's counsel said that the defamatory videos were removed from the social media and she apologized to the couple through a video and posted it on her Facebook page.

However, Balaji Mohan's counsel demanded that the apology video should not be removed from social media and Kalpika should not deactivate that social media page. After compliance, Balaji Mohan withdrew his petition. Recording this the Justice disposed of the petition.

Balaji Mohan accused Telangana-based actress Kalpika Ganesh of allegedly publishing videos on social media platforms with defamatory comments against him and his wife Dhanya Balakrishnan.

Subsequently, the couple moved the MHC and filed a petition against Kalpika seeking to restrain Kalpika from publishing and spreading defamatory comments against them.

The court also issued an order to restrain Kalpika from commenting on Balaji Mohan - Dhanya Balakrishnan.