Diploma in drone apps at Ethiraj

Distributing certificates on Drone Tech to around 150 students, guests, Ashwin Prakash, Partner, Ernst and Young and Ramesh Venkat, VP, TNSDC, elaborated on the necessity for students to be empowered with emerging technologies.

7 Aug 2024 2:18 AM GMT
Ethiraj College for Women

CHENNAI: Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai introduced diploma programmes in drone applications. Launching the diploma, VM Muralidharan, College Chairman said “Emerging technologies such as drones have applications that can impact the society through arts, science and business studies disciplines”. He further added, “When exposed to these technologies, students use creativity and come up with new, innovative applications”. Distributing certificates on Drone Tech to around 150 students, guests, Ashwin Prakash, Partner, Ernst and Young and Ramesh Venkat, VP, TNSDC, elaborated on the necessity for students to be empowered with emerging technologies. Dr S Uma Gowrie, Principal and Secretary, of the college said that introduction of drone-based courses has found an enthusiastic response from students.

