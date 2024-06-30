Differently-abled persons in Chennai request concessional fares for Metro train rides

CHENNAI: Drawing parallels with the Mumbai Metro Rail which has been providing fare concessions to select commuters since 2023, several persons with disabilities (PwDs) have requested the state government and the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to consider the same for Chennai residents.

They said that as the Metro Rail is the most barrier-free mode of transport for daily commutes, the turnout of PwDs who use Metro trains has also been on the rise. Pointing this as a reason to attract more PwD commuters, they urged the Tamil Nadu government and the CMRL to consider announcing fare concessions like the Mumbai Metro.

The Mumbai Metro in 2023 announced a 25 percent fare concession for senior citizens, PwDs, and school students up to class 12.

However, as per a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) petition filed this year by V Gopalakrishnan, a city-based activist, the CMRL clarified that no incentive or fare concession is extended for PwDs travelling in Chennai Metro trains.

The activist had also registered a petition with the Chief Minister’s cell about the same on May 3, 2022. Though the request was accepted by the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, he did not receive the desired response.

Significantly, 'access to transport' is a key factor in the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, which states that the government should ensure the same is extended to PwDs.

The Act has also listed that the government should aim to develop schemes and programmes to promote the personal mobility of persons with disabilities at an affordable cost. The schemes should involve incentives and concessions, retrofitting of vehicles, and personal mobility assistance.