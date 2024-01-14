Differently-abled persons get discriminated at popular veg restaurant in Adyar

CHENNAI: The hurdles faced by people with disabilities are mounting day-by-day, while the members and activists are constantly fighting to make the place they are living inclusive and accessible.

Recently, three persons with disabilities ranging from neurological disorders to locomotive disabilities had to face discrimination while they ventured into a popular vegetarian restaurant chain in Adyar.

Speaking to DT NEXT, the people said that they had to leave the restaurant because they refused to budge on their rules of serving food.

Rajiv Rajan, the executive director of Ektha, an organisation of persons with disabilities who sustains cerebral palsy and a wheelchair user said, "On Saturday, two of my friends with disabilities and I ventured into the popular restaurant chain for lunch. We chose the restaurant, as it looked accessible from outside with no steps at the entrance."

"As, we were placing the order, we were told that the north Indian dishes will not be served at the ground floor. And, as there was no lift at the restaurant, we requested them if they could bring the food downstairs for us, to which they refused and began exhibiting harsh treatment, "added Rajiv.

Rajiv said that though he got his food served and was negotiating to get food for his friends' downstairs, he had to leave without finishing the food, because of the staff's rude behaviour.

"As we were discussing getting the food served to the ground floor, the female staff did agree to our request. However, two other staff there refused to budge, " Rajiv pointed out, "forcing us to wheel out."

Further on, Rajiv questions the plight of differently-abled persons in general in public spaces, where they are restricted to exercise their rights and wishes.

"Such incidents expose how our infrastructure and society is fabricated to discriminate against people with disabilities. Such incidents should be addressed immediately after being reported," another differently-abled person said.