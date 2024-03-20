'Differently abled and senior citizens above 85 years can vote by post'

CHENNAI: The differently-abled persons and senior citizens over 85 years of age living in Chennai district can fill and submit Form 12D by March 25 to vote by post in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that as per the order of the Election Commission of India, in view of the Lok Sabha General Elections, the district administration has taken measures to allow the differently-abled persons and senior citizens over 85 years of age to vote by post in the city.

He said that provisions have been made to vote by post in 16 assembly constituencies including 3 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chennai.

The system of voting by post has been made to facilitate voters with disabilities and those above 85 years of age to avoid difficulties in going to the polling station and voting directly.

Polling Station Officers will personally visit the residences of differently abled voters and voters above 85 years of age with Form 12D and voter list to facilitate the same.

The form will be ready and conveyed to them by the officers and if any proof such as identify card, is requested, a copy of the same can be submitted.

As per the final electoral roll published on 22nd January, 2024 for 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai, the total number of voters is 39,01,167.

Among the total number of voters, 1,13,69 voters are differently abled persons and 63,751 voters are reported to be above the age of 85 years.

He said that they should submit the Form 12D to the duly appointed officer before 25th March through the polling station level officers, the Election Commission Officer or the Assistant Election Commission Officer in their area.

Any queries or issues regarding the postal voting can be made to tollfree number - 1950 and 1800 425 7012.