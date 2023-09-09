‘Didn’t speak against Sanathan Dharma as much as Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna did’

CHENNAI: Refusing to put the raging Sanathan Dharma debate to rest, Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that he did not speak against Sanathan Dharma as much as B R Ambedkar, Periyar and Anna did.

Udhayanidhi also said that his party was not bothered about losing the government for the sake of opposing sanathan dharma.

Talking to media persons after attending a meeting of the DMK's sport's wing here, Udhayanidhi said, "DMK, as a party, was launched for the purpose (of opposing Sanathan Dharma and caste inequalities). We do not bother about the government. We will fight for our ideology forever."

He was responding to a query on the state BJP petition against him for attending the "Sanathan Dharma eradication" conference.

Asked if he would risk losing the government for fighting sanathan dharma, the DMK youth wing secretary nodded repeatedly in acceptance and said, "One person announced Rs 10 crore for my head. Another said Rs 100 crore. Now, someone has said that they would pay Rs 10 lakh to touch me. Day by day, the demand is growing. It is very funny. I did not speak more than what Ambedkar, Periyar and Anna did."

What is AIADMK's stand?

Calling the BJP a party relying on lies and thriving on fake news, he said, "Ignore BJP. Spreading fake news is their full-time job. I would like to know the stand of the AIADMK, which has the name of Anna on the issue. No one spoke against Sanathan Dharma like Anna did. He spoke a lot against Sanathan Dharma. What is their stand? If you come across any AIADMK leader, please ask them."

On why the BJP, which seeks to appropriate Ambedkar, supports Sanathan, he said, "You read Ambedkar's works. No one has spoken so much against Sanathan Dharma. I have not said anything beyond what he did."

Modi has changed India; congratulations: Sarcastic Udhay

On the board placed in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reading "Bharat' and not 'India' in the G20 summit in Delhi, Udhayanidhi sarcastically said, "Did he not promise nine years ago that he would change India? He has done that. Congratulations."