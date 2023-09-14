Dhoti ceremony’ to be performed for teen boy

CHENGALPATTU: Takinga leaf out of their ancestors’ book on holding up traditions and culture, a couple hailing from Andhra Pradesh and settled in Mahabalipuram have planned to organise a ‘Dhoti ceremony’ for their 15-year-old son and invite their kith and kin to celebratethe occasion.

The couple Venkatesh and Haripriya from Ongole in Andhra have a 15-year-old son Venkata Vinay who is pursuing Class 10 in Mahabalipuram. The family came over to the tourist town 24 years ago and started a business which rents out property for special occasions and events.

In an effort to go back to their roots, the couple have decided to emulate a half-saree ceremony that is done for teenage girls and perform a similar ‘Dhoti Ceremony’ for their son.

As part of the event, the boy’s uncle would offer them fruits and sweets along with a silk dhoti and shirt which the teenager would wear and greet the guests. Later, after everyone blesses the boy, they are invited to enjoy a feast as part of the ceremony as per the traditional ritual.