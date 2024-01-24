DGP Shankar launches apps, senior citizen aid initiative for Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF), Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday launched three apps with an objective to reduce crimes, take action against suspects and to assist public and senior citizens across Greater Chennai Police limits

Three apps- Integrated Vehicle Monitoring System (IVMS), Parundhu, Nivaranam and a programme for senior citizens, Bandham were launched.

IVMS has been launched at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore to trace missing and stolen vehicles within GCP limits and to prevent criminals from using stolen vehicles to commit crimes.

75 cameras with IVMS app have been installed at 25 places across city.

Further, during crisis situation, based on requirements 50 moving cameras would be installed. Further, there is a facility in this App to send alert messages to police officers, once it is detected that the vehicle is a stolen/missing vehicle.

Parundhu app is an enhanced 24 hour monitoring platform with facilities to record details of history-sheeted and non-history sheeted offenders maintained in 104 Police Stations across GCP jurisdiction.

The speciality of this App is that it sends alert messages to the senior officers instantaneously when the accused is remanded, when the accused files bail petition, when the accused is granted bail and when the accused is released from prison.

"This App helps intelligence officials to send alerts about history sheeted criminals involved in crime incidents and to seek action taken report against the accused, " an official release stated.

Nivaranam App will help co-ordinate and monitor the complaints submitted by public and facilitate monitor status of those complaints. It also enables police officers to expedite the action on delayed complaints.

Apart from the apps, DGP Shankar Jiwal also launched the Bandham programme, an initiative to facilitate senior citizens aged above 75 years who reside alone or suffer from illness.

"Details of senior citizens whose children reside in other districts/abroad, senior citizens who have no children, parents who were deserted by their children will be collected. They will be watched by the Police Department so as to help them at the time of emergency, besides taking them to hospitals," an official release stated.

Senior citizens can utilize a toll free mobile number 94999 57575 in case of emergency.