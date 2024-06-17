DGP Shankar Jiwal presents medals to winners of special all-India police competition

CHENNAI: DGP Shankar Jiwal presented medals and certificates to the winners of a special all-India police competition for women on Monday.

The shooting competition for women is being conducted in the Commando shooting training centre in Ottivakkam near Guduvanchery.

Around 454 women police personnel in 30 teams from across the state are participating in the event which would end on June 20.

On Monday, DGP Shankar Jiwal presented the winners with medals and certificates in the event.

On Monday, in the category of Revolver Shooting Head constable of TN Police K. Bharathi secured the first place, W.Julia Devi of Assam Rifles secured the second place and Sub-Inspector P. Sudha of Tamil Nadu Police secured the third place.

The DGP said that this is the first time such an event is being conducted for women police personnel and happy that the event is happening in Chennai.

The event will come to a conclusion on June 20th and Tamil Nadu CM is expected to participate during the final day.