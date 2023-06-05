DGP congratulates woman constable's bravery

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C Sylendra Babu on Monday congratulated woman constable, Kala, who saved a young couple from harassment by a gang near Marina beach.

Kala's presence of mind in noting down the registration numbers of the bikes the gang came in helped Chennai police secure the accused.

On Sunday afternoon, the young couple from Pulianthope had visited the beach. In the evening, the man took his bike from the parking area, when another youth picked up an argument with the couple claiming. Five others joined and attacked the couple and sexually abused the woman and snatched their mobile phones. The Armed Reserve (AR) constable intervened to help the couple and on seeing the police, the group fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, Anna Square police took up investigation and arrested four suspects including two history sheeters-A.Udayakumar, 19 and R.Tamilarasan, 21 of Walltax road. Their accomplices, E Somasundaram (22) and M Vasanthakumar (22) were also arrested.

Police have launched a hunt for another suspect, Appu.