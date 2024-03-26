‘Devotees’ rob jewels from 8 during Mylapore festival

CHENNAI: During the Panguni festival at Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore recently, robbers posed as devotees and stole from at least half-a-dozen people. Police sources said that six mobile phones, one sovereign gold chain, a silver anklet were stolen during the Arubathumoovar festival at the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore on Saturday.

Mylapore police have received complaints from eight women – A Thilagam (71) of Mogappair, V Jayalakshmi (32) of Kotturpuram, P Revathi (33) of Mylapore, V Girija (27) of Mylapore, N Krishnamurthy (74) of Chromepet, R Saraswathi (30) of Taramani, N Sasikala (50) of Alwarthirunagar, and C Jayashri (56) of Chromepet. Based on the complaints, police are perusing the CCTV footage around the temple to trace the suspects. Preliminary investigations have suggested that gangs from Andhra Pradesh, which are known to indulge in attention-diversion to rob devotees during festivals, are behind the theft.