Devotees call for better hygiene in Narasimha Perumal temple

CHENGALPATTU: Devotees who visit the famous Patalatri Narasimha Perumal temple in Chengalpet have requested the temple authorities to implement some rules to maintain basic hygiene inside the temple premises, especially during special occasions.

The temple which is located at Singaperumal Koil area comes under the purview of the Hindu Religious Endowments and Charitable Trust which attracts thousands of devotees on a daily basis. The crowd is more in the month of Ekadasi and on Saturdays. During special occasions, after worshipping the deity, devotees queue in the temple to enjoy the various kinds of prasadams that are distributed thereafter.

However, the devotees sit on the stairs and pathways inside the temple to eat the food but end up littering the waste everywhere inside the premises. Members of the public said that many people step on the discarded food waste and walk all over and ruin the hygiene inside the temple.

Following this, the devotees have requested the temple authorities to find ways to maintain the hygiene inside the temple premises.