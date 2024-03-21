Destitute woman found dead in Egmore RPF retiring room

CHENNAI: A destitute woman in her 40s was found hanging using a torn cloth from the window grill of the retiring room of Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Egmore on Sunday.

RPF personnel who wanted to get into the room found the room locked from inside after which they broke the door open and found the woman. The woman’s body was in a semi-decomposed state. Police suspect the woman to have sneaked into the room at least a couple of days before she was found.

Police secured the woman’s body and moved it to the government hospital for post-mortem. After going through CCTV footages in the vicinity, police noticed the woman loitering around Egmore railway station for the last week. She had sneaked into the room late in the night on March 15 when the rest area was left unattended and locked from inside.

Egmore police have registered a case and are investigating. Police also questioned a man working as a tea master who was found loitering with the woman one night. Police sources said that the woman appeared to be from the northern part of India.