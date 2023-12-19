Despite plaints, live power cables still hang low in Sapthagiri Nagar

CHENNAI: It has been two months since residents of Sapthagiri Nagar Extension raised a complaint to remove overhead power cables that were hanging low.

Despite this, the Tangedco remains indifferent.

A resident of Sapthagiri Nagar Extension in Ward 32 of Madhavaram zone said that several complaints were made to the Tangedco.

“But the power cables are still hanging low. Complaints were made through WhatsApp as well as directly to the section office of Lakshmipuram,” he said.

He added that an official concerned assured to send an employee to inspect the cable and take action.

“The promise was made in October. But no one inspected the site and tried to rectify the issue. Due to the low-hanging power cables, residents are in constant fear. The cables are almost touching the gates of houses,” he riled.

The resident lamented that the Tangedco officials did not attend to the complaint even during Cyclone Michaung and heavy flooding thereafter.

As the northeast monsoon is still continuing, the residents urged the electricity department to fix the cables before the next spell of rains.

It may be noted that the power supply to Sapthagiri Nagar Extension was stopped during the recent flood caused by Cyclone Michaung. When contacted, a Tangedco official said that the issue will be rectified in a few days.