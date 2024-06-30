Despite MP Thangapandian's assurance, Perumbakkam school yet to get a approach road

CHENNAI: The plight of about 600 students studying at Perumbakkam Panchayat Primary school continue to be a nightmare as the school suffers proper approach road despite an assurance from South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

The local MP assured action about laying the approach road at the entrance of panchayat primary school in Perumbakkam, no action has still been taken by the government officials.

DT NEXT in February reported that Perumbakkam school remains inaccessible for students. The students are facing difficulty entering the school due to improper ramps, shoddy roads and inaccessible entrance.

Following this report, MP Thangapandian assured to lay the approach road towards the school and also announced that roads will be laid for the school at Rs 1.76 lakh.

And, though the admissions at the school have crossed 600 students for the current academic year 2024-25, a city-based activist Joel Shelton alleged that so far no action has been taken despite multiple complaints and media reports.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Joel said, "After the news was reported in the media, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHBD) addressed the issue of sewage overflow at the other end of the school. However, the issue of approach road, ramps and potholes has still not been addressed."

"Though, the MP responded to the issue on social media and announced Rs 1.76 lakh as fund to address, it is still unclear if the funds have even been released for laying the road, "said Joel, raising speculations.

Also, with the Northeast monsoon approaching in a few months, parents have urged to lay the road at the earliest as venturing the school during rain will be a hurdle.