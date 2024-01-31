Dentist arrested for filming tenant couple using pen camera

CHENNAI: A post graduate dental student was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using a pen camera to record videos in the room of his tenant at Royapuram.



A 24-year-old woman lived with her husband and a child at the rented portion of the dentist's house. On Tuesday evening, the woman noticed a foreign object resembling a pen in one of the windows. When she took the pen and checked it along with her husband, they found a camera in it after which the couple got alarmed and filed a complaint with Royapuram police station.

A team led by the Inspector conducted investigations and found out that the house owner's son was the one who had placed the pen camera in the tenant's house and arrested him.

The accused was identified as A Mohammed Ibrahim (35), pursuing a Masters in Dental Surgery (MDS) course. Police seized the pen camera, cell phone and laptop from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.