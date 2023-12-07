Dense fog affects flight, train, transport in National Highway in suburbs

CHENNAI: Dense fog affected the flight and train services and transport in National Highway in the suburbs on Thursday.



On Thursday morning the dense fog covered Chennai and its suburbs and following that the flight services were affected at the Chennai airport.

The flights which were supposed to land and take off from the Chennai airport were delayed since the runway was not visible.

The Indigo Airlines flight which arrived from Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kolkatta was asked to wait in the air for a while but since the weather was not clear for a long time all three flights were diverted to Coimbatore.

The flights which were scheduled to depart to Muscat, London, Kuwait, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkatta, Coimbatore, Madurai, Hyderabad, Trichy and Siradi were delayed since the dense fog covered the runway.



Road transport was also affected since the fog lowered the visibility on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway in the suburbs.

Till 8.30 am the vehicles were moving slowly with the headlamps turned on.

Most of the vehicles stopped on the roadside in the NH since the mirrors were fully covered by fog.

The EMU trains were also operated at a low speed since the signals were not visible.

After 8.30 am the situation became normal and all the services resumed normally.