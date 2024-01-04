Denied int’l call, Nigerian prisoners assault officials

CHENNAI: Two Nigerian women prisoners allegedly created a ruckus inside the Puzhal prison on New Year’s day and bit the hand of a police constable and attacked at least four others. The Puzhal police have booked the two inmates, Favouv Oka (29) and Precious Nkemakonmu (45), based on a complaint from the jail authorities.

On January 1 afternoon, the two inmates had asked a police constable about making an international phone call to their family members in Nigeria. The constable replied that the government order does not provide provisions to make international calls. Angry over this, the inmates verbally abused the constable, Savithri, and allegedly assaulted her.

Savithri alerted the prison authorities about the inmates’ behaviour after which a team came to secure them back to their cells. However, the two inmates resisted and argued with the prison officials. When head constable Vidarshana tried to apprehend them, one of them allegedly bit her hand.

The two inmates also assaulted two other women constables and also threw sambar on some of them. The two inmates were eventually restrained and taken back to their cells. They also allegedly issued death threats to the prison officials in English after which a complaint was filed with the Puzhal police station.

Sources said that both the prisoners were part of a six-member gang arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possession of amphetamine, MDMA pills and cocaine in September.